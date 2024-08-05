Exclusive: Pawan Kalyan to resume the shoot of OG

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan is completely focused on the development of Andhra Pradesh after the AP people gave him a record win. Janasena headed for a clean sweep and Pawan was completely busy handling various crucial portfolios. Pawan wanted to resume shoots of his films after some more time. His producers too are not mounting pressure on Pawan after the current political scenario in Andhra Pradesh. The actor is in plans to complete his pending film shoots and relieve his producers.

Telugu360 has exclusively learned that Pawan Kalyan has allocated dates for OG in the month of October. He has to allocate 12 days to complete the shoot of OG and he asked the makers to plan the schedules in October. The film’s producer DVV Danayya met Pawan Kalyan recently and Pawan allocated his dates for OG in October. Sujeeth is the director of this stylish action thriller and Priyanka Arul Mohan is the heroine. OG will release next year and the makers will announce the release date after the shoot gets concluded.

Also Read : Tollywood waiting for Allu Arjun’s Call

Pawan Kalyan also has to resume the shoots of Ustaad Bhagat Singh and Hari Hara Veera Mallu. Both these films are delayed by years because of Pawan Kalyan’s busy schedules. There are reports that Pawan Kalyan will also allocate his dates for Ustaad Bhagat Singh this year and he will complete the shoot of the film next year. Before resuming the shoot of Hari Hara Veera Mallu, Pawan Kalyan has to prepare himself physically and Pawan is expected to get trained in September for the same. On the whole, Pawan will soon return back to films and he will balance his film and political career.