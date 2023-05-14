NTR Crosses 25 Million Mentions On Twitter

After the success of RRR, NTR has turned out to be a global star. Besides this, NTR is active on Twitter, he keeps posting wishes to his friends, fans and family. NTR also finalized his film Bollywood debut beside Hrithik Roshan in War 2 and his next movie in Koratala Siva’s direction has got Bollywood diva Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. NTR also keep supporting small movies of Tollywood. All these helped NTR to cross over 25 million mentions from 2022 March to April 2023 on Twitter, which is the highest for any Tollywood actor.

NTR is hailed as the “Man of the Masses” and he proves it again with his very strong fan base. NTR has got 6.8M followers on social media. Every achievement of him and every single activity of him will be celebrated on social media by his fans. All these made NTR cross the 25M mentions on Twitter.