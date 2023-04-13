NTR hosts a Surprise Party

Young Tiger NTR is delighted with the response of RRR. After getting Oscar for Naatu Naatu song, the entire team is delighted and celebrated the occasion. NTR hosted a special party in his residence last night. His close friends and well-wishers attended the bash. SS Rajamouli, Trivikram, Koratala Siva, Shirish, Naveen Yerneni, Y Ravi Shankar and others attended the party. “An evening well spent with friends and well-wishers. Was great catching up with James and Emily. Thanks for keeping your word and joining us for dinner” posted Tarak along with some of the clicks.

NTR is currently shooting for his 30th film directed by Koratala Siva. The film is shot on a lavish scale and is a pan-Indian attempt. Janhvi Kapoor is the heroine and Yuvasudha Arts, NTR Arts are the producers. Anirudh is scoring the music and background score for this mass entertainer. Tarak has signed Prashanth Neel’s film and the shoot commences this year. Tarak is also making his Bollywood debut with War sequel which has Hrithik Roshan playing the other lead role.