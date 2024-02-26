x
Switch to: తెలుగు
CastIron Cookware Benefits
CastIron Cookware Benefits
Kareena Kapoor Gorgeous In Red Salwar
Kareena Kapoor Gorgeous In Red Salwar
Disha Patani Golden Goose Photoshoot
Disha Patani Golden Goose Photoshoot
Khushi Kapoor Latest Wedding Look
Khushi Kapoor Latest Wedding Look
Kavya Kalyanram Hot and Bold Look
Kavya Kalyanram Hot and Bold Look
Sobhita Dhilipala In Divine Look
Sobhita Dhilipala In Divine Look
Keerthy Suresh Weds Antony Thattil
Keerthy Suresh Weds Antony Thattil
Kapoor Families Invites Narendra Modi For Raj Kapoor Film Festival
Kapoor Families Invites Narendra Modi For Raj Kapoor Film Festival
Srinidhi Shetty In Ziro Valley
Srinidhi Shetty In Ziro Valley
Amyra Dastur Gorgeous In Green
Amyra Dastur Gorgeous In Green
Vedhika’s NainMataka Vibes
Vedhika’s NainMataka Vibes
Rakul Preet Singh Bluetiful PhotoShoot
Rakul Preet Singh Bluetiful PhotoShoot
Taapsee Pannu In Rani Vibes
Taapsee Pannu In Rani Vibes
Hearing and Ear Health
Hearing and Ear Health
Janhvi Kapoor Stunning Curves In Grey Colour Dress
Janhvi Kapoor Stunning Curves In Grey Colour Dress
NightShift Workers Health Tips
NightShift Workers Health Tips
Keerthy Suresh Photoshoot For Face Magazine
Keerthy Suresh Photoshoot For Face Magazine
Samyuktha Menon Stuns In a Saree
Samyuktha Menon Stuns In a Saree
Shilpa Shetty Gym Vibes
Shilpa Shetty Gym Vibes
Avneet Kaur Hot Photoshoot
Avneet Kaur Hot Photoshoot
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Om Bheem Bush Teaser: Boundless Entertainment

Published on February 26, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
YS Jagan supports Allu Arjun
image
Allu Arjun gets Interim Bail
image
MLC Venkat Balmoor defends Allu Arjun’s arrest
image
Big Breaking: Allu Arjun sent to Remand
image
Allu Arjun’s arrest: Congress social media hailing Revanth Reddy

Om Bheem Bush Teaser: Boundless Entertainment

Are you waiting for a real fun dhamaka in the coming summer season? Sree Vishnu, Priyadarshi, and Rahul Ramakrishna trio are coming to enthrall in the hilarious entertainer Om Bheem Bush. This movie which is a new mantra for entertainment is directed by Sree Harsha Konuganti. The film’s first look was released a few days ago and today, they launched the teaser.

The teaser begins with introducing Sree Vishnu, Priyadarshi, and Rahul Ramakrishna as scientists. They shift their base to a village and start A to Z Services. However, their main motive is to find a treasure in the village. Madness adds to this journey with unexpected happenings in the village.

Sree Vishnu who is enjoying the success of Samajavaragamana has come up with another entertaining performance. The Jathi Ratnalu duo Priyadarshi, and Rahul Ramakrishna also provide chucklesome. Needless to say, this one is going to offer boundless entertainment when it arrives in cinemas on March 22nd.

Co-starring Preethi Mukundhan and Ayesha Khan, the movie is produced by V Celluloid and Sunil Balusu.

Next How can Jagan help Kuppam as he did not supply water for crops in Pulivendula, asks Naidu Previous Saradhi joins TDP, Vasantha to join later
else

TRENDING

image
Allu Arjun gets Interim Bail
image
MLC Venkat Balmoor defends Allu Arjun’s arrest
image
Big Breaking: Allu Arjun sent to Remand

Latest

image
YS Jagan supports Allu Arjun
image
Allu Arjun gets Interim Bail
image
MLC Venkat Balmoor defends Allu Arjun’s arrest
image
Big Breaking: Allu Arjun sent to Remand
image
Allu Arjun’s arrest: Congress social media hailing Revanth Reddy

Most Read

image
YS Jagan supports Allu Arjun
image
Allu Arjun’s arrest: Congress social media hailing Revanth Reddy
image
KTR backs Allu Arjun, hits out at Revanth Reddy

Related Articles

CastIron Cookware Benefits Kareena Kapoor Gorgeous In Red Salwar Disha Patani Golden Goose Photoshoot Khushi Kapoor Latest Wedding Look Kavya Kalyanram Hot and Bold Look Sobhita Dhilipala In Divine Look Keerthy Suresh Weds Antony Thattil Kapoor Families Invites Narendra Modi For Raj Kapoor Film Festival Srinidhi Shetty In Ziro Valley Amyra Dastur Gorgeous In Green Vedhika’s NainMataka Vibes Rakul Preet Singh Bluetiful PhotoShoot Taapsee Pannu In Rani Vibes Hearing and Ear Health Janhvi Kapoor Stunning Curves In Grey Colour Dress NightShift Workers Health Tips Keerthy Suresh Photoshoot For Face Magazine Samyuktha Menon Stuns In a Saree Shilpa Shetty Gym Vibes Avneet Kaur Hot Photoshoot