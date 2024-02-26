Om Bheem Bush Teaser: Boundless Entertainment

Are you waiting for a real fun dhamaka in the coming summer season? Sree Vishnu, Priyadarshi, and Rahul Ramakrishna trio are coming to enthrall in the hilarious entertainer Om Bheem Bush. This movie which is a new mantra for entertainment is directed by Sree Harsha Konuganti. The film’s first look was released a few days ago and today, they launched the teaser.

The teaser begins with introducing Sree Vishnu, Priyadarshi, and Rahul Ramakrishna as scientists. They shift their base to a village and start A to Z Services. However, their main motive is to find a treasure in the village. Madness adds to this journey with unexpected happenings in the village.

Sree Vishnu who is enjoying the success of Samajavaragamana has come up with another entertaining performance. The Jathi Ratnalu duo Priyadarshi, and Rahul Ramakrishna also provide chucklesome. Needless to say, this one is going to offer boundless entertainment when it arrives in cinemas on March 22nd.

Co-starring Preethi Mukundhan and Ayesha Khan, the movie is produced by V Celluloid and Sunil Balusu.