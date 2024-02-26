x
Saradhi joins TDP, Vasantha to join later

Published on February 26, 2024

Saradhi joins TDP, Vasantha to join later

YSR Congress MLA from Penamaluru Kolusu Pardha Saradhi joined the TDP on Monday. He joined the party in the presence of party general secretary Nara Lokesh at the party office. Party senior leaders Konakalla Narayana Rao, Gadde Ramamohan Rao, Kollu Ravindra, Kesinseni Sivanath, Bode Prasad and others were present when Saradhi joined the party.

Speaking on the occasion, Saradhi said that there was no place for the SCs, STs and BCs in the ruling YSR Congress. He said that the leaders of these sections were made slaves and have to accept whatever the party leadership tells them. They have to surrender to the leaders from the upper class, he said. They are at the mercy of the leaders from the upper castes, the MLA said.

He said he could not sacrifice his self-respect and had to quit the party. He also said that the party did not recognise his services in the last ten years. He thanked the TDP for recognising him and accepting him to join the party.

The TDP had declared his name as the candidate for the Nuzvid Assembly constituency in Eluru district even before he joined the party. Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu announced Saradhi’s name for Nuzvid, keeping senior leader Mudraboyina Venkateswara Rao aside.

Meanwhile, Mylavaram YSRCP MLA Vasantha Krishna Prasad said that he would join the TDP in the presence of Chandrababu Naidu. He said he would take the party cadre with him to the TDP chief and join the party.

He said he had no personal differences with former minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao. He said he would hold talks with Devineni and settle any differences if they have.

He said that chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy had told them to abuse Chandrababu Naidu and Lokesh at the press conferences. He said that those who abuse the opposition would get recognition in the YSR Congress.

The party leadership insists upon the leaders to hurl abuses and even make personal criticism of the opposition party leaders. The party leadership would send the communication to every leader in the party. Those who follow it would get the cabinet berths, Krishna Prasad said.

Another senior leader from the YSR Congress, Boppana Bhava Kumar is also likely to join the TDP in a day or two. Bhava Kumar was the party Vijayawada urban unit president and was the candidate for the 2019 general election from Vijayawada East constituency.

