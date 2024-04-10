x
Movie News

Patch Up Story: Srinu Vaitla and Kona Venkat

Published on April 10, 2024 by ratnasri

Patch Up Story: Srinu Vaitla and Kona Venkat

The trio Srinu Vaitla, Gopi Mohan and Kona Venkat delivered a series of blockbusters in the past. Differences cropped up between Srinu Vaitla and Kona Venkat. They made public statements against each other and parted ways. Srinu Vaitla directed his films and Kona Venkat worked as a writer and producer. Frankly speaking, their professional career came down after they got seperated.

After years, they buried all the differences and met together. Srinu Vaitla is directing Gopichand’s Viswam while Kona Venkat wrote and produced the sequel for Geethanjali. The trio Srinu Vaitla, Gopi Mohan and Kona Venkat met on the sets of Viswam. The first strike of Viswam will be out on April 11th and Kona Venkat wished the team his best wishes. Geethanjali Malli Vachindi is hitting the screens tomorrow and Srinu Vaitla wished the team. Gopi Mohan too was present for the reunion.

