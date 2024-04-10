x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Lisha Mishra’s Nail Art
Lisha Mishra’s Nail Art
Tripti Dimri In Semi Casual Wear
Tripti Dimri In Semi Casual Wear
Alanna Panday With Jimmy Choo
Alanna Panday With Jimmy Choo
Shriya Pilgaonkar in Blue love
Shriya Pilgaonkar in Blue love
Akanksha Puri In Stylish Avatar
Akanksha Puri In Stylish Avatar
Kalpana Sharma’s Sikkim Photoshoot
Kalpana Sharma’s Sikkim Photoshoot
Ashika Ranganath Poses In Rain
Ashika Ranganath Poses In Rain
Shanaya Kapoor Voguish Pics
Shanaya Kapoor Voguish Pics
Hansika Motwani Blooms In Blue
Hansika Motwani Blooms In Blue
Orry With Bollywood Buddies In A Wedding
Orry With Bollywood Buddies In A Wedding
ᴋhushi ᴋapoor Dazzling In Golden Saree
ᴋhushi ᴋapoor Dazzling In Golden Saree
Hebha Patel In Black Dress
Hebha Patel In Black Dress
Black Pepper Medicinal Facts
Black Pepper Medicinal Facts
Sobhita Dhulipalla @ ZARA New Collection Launch
Sobhita Dhulipalla @ ZARA New Collection Launch
Mouni Roy Feeling The Full Loon Moon
Mouni Roy Feeling The Full Loon Moon
Priyanka Chopra Branding @ maxfactor
Priyanka Chopra Branding @ maxfactor
Vidya Balan In Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Promotions
Vidya Balan In Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Promotions
Ananya Nagalla @ Pottel Trailer Launch Event
Ananya Nagalla @ Pottel Trailer Launch Event
Pragya Jaiswal Saree Love
Pragya Jaiswal Saree Love
Vaishnav Praveen’s Black and White Portfolio
Vaishnav Praveen’s Black and White Portfolio
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Ranbir Kapoor’s whopping Remuneration for Ramayana

Published on April 10, 2024 by ratnasri

TRENDING

image
It’s high time for Cabinet expansion
image
Megastar in Resting Mode
image
Mechanic Rocky Movie Trailer Event
image
Exclusive: Rana’s film lands in the hands of Naga Chaitanya
image
Ex-Minister Son Facing Murder Allegation Of Dalit Youth

Ranbir Kapoor’s whopping Remuneration for Ramayana

Spread the love

Bollywood Superstar Ranbir Kapoor is riding high on the super success of Animal. He has been in talks to play Lord Rama in the mythological epic Ramayana and the shoot commenced recently. Nitesh Tiwari is the director and Sai Pallavi is locked to play Sita. As per the Bollywood reports, Ranbir Kapoor is charging Rs 75 crores as remuneration for the film. This is the highest ever paycheque for Ranbir Kapoor in his career. Ranbir Kapoor took Rs 35 crores for Animal and he had a decent share in the film’s profits.

The reports also said that Sai Pallavi is charging Rs 6 crores as remuneration for Ramayana and this is double when compared to her pay for South Indian films. Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi allocated bulk dates for the project. Several massive sets are constructed in Mumbai for the shoot. The first part of Ramayana releases next year. Ranbir Kapoor’s workout video for the film went viral recently.

Next Only Jagan has become rich in these 5 years, says Naidu Previous Patch Up Story: Srinu Vaitla and Kona Venkat
else

TRENDING

image
Megastar in Resting Mode
image
Exclusive: Rana’s film lands in the hands of Naga Chaitanya
image
Naga Vamsi responds about the controversy of Sankranthi Clash

Latest

image
It’s high time for Cabinet expansion
image
Megastar in Resting Mode
image
Mechanic Rocky Movie Trailer Event
image
Exclusive: Rana’s film lands in the hands of Naga Chaitanya
image
Ex-Minister Son Facing Murder Allegation Of Dalit Youth

Most Read

image
It’s high time for Cabinet expansion
image
Ex-Minister Son Facing Murder Allegation Of Dalit Youth
image
“Bandi Sanjay sabotaged Group I aspirants agitation,” fires Dasoju Sravan

Related Articles

Lisha Mishra’s Nail Art Tripti Dimri In Semi Casual Wear Alanna Panday With Jimmy Choo Shriya Pilgaonkar in Blue love Akanksha Puri In Stylish Avatar Kalpana Sharma’s Sikkim Photoshoot Ashika Ranganath Poses In Rain Shanaya Kapoor Voguish Pics Hansika Motwani Blooms In Blue Orry With Bollywood Buddies In A Wedding ᴋhushi ᴋapoor Dazzling In Golden Saree Hebha Patel In Black Dress Black Pepper Medicinal Facts Sobhita Dhulipalla @ ZARA New Collection Launch Mouni Roy Feeling The Full Loon Moon Priyanka Chopra Branding @ maxfactor Vidya Balan In Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Promotions Ananya Nagalla @ Pottel Trailer Launch Event Pragya Jaiswal Saree Love Vaishnav Praveen’s Black and White Portfolio