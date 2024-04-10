Ranbir Kapoor’s whopping Remuneration for Ramayana

Spread the love

Bollywood Superstar Ranbir Kapoor is riding high on the super success of Animal. He has been in talks to play Lord Rama in the mythological epic Ramayana and the shoot commenced recently. Nitesh Tiwari is the director and Sai Pallavi is locked to play Sita. As per the Bollywood reports, Ranbir Kapoor is charging Rs 75 crores as remuneration for the film. This is the highest ever paycheque for Ranbir Kapoor in his career. Ranbir Kapoor took Rs 35 crores for Animal and he had a decent share in the film’s profits.

The reports also said that Sai Pallavi is charging Rs 6 crores as remuneration for Ramayana and this is double when compared to her pay for South Indian films. Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi allocated bulk dates for the project. Several massive sets are constructed in Mumbai for the shoot. The first part of Ramayana releases next year. Ranbir Kapoor’s workout video for the film went viral recently.