Only Jagan has become rich in these 5 years, says Naidu

In the past five years, only Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, could make a fortune in the State, Chandrababu Naidu, former chief minister and TDP president, remarked.

Jagan has been spending Rs 15 cr every day to mobilise the crowd for his meeting through 1500 buses and from where he is getting such a huge amount, Chandrababu Naidu asked while launching the website tdpforandhra.com. The TDP supremo said that during the upcoming bus yatra in the State, Jagan accompanied by the I-PAC team will go for prepaid human angle.

Paying Rs 99,999 as donation for the TDP through this website, Chandrababu Naidu made an appeal to the people to donate freely for the party making use of the website. He felt that politics should have educated leaders rather than rich and the landlords and the TDP always moved forward with social justice for the ethical persons.

“We have given high priority for the educated to make them MLAs and MPs and the party always strived for value politics,” he said and pointed out that the TDP does not have party offices in some districts till now. The people always think about the State pre-TDP and after the TDP is formed, he said, adding that the party never built palaces on public property.

Making it clear that the TDP will move forward with a close coordination of the national and State-level BJP leaders, Chandrababu Naidu said that the YSRCP is well aware that it is losing power and thus resorted to setting on fire the Heritage papers. The YSRCP has released a fake letter online in his name that the Super-Six is withdrawn, Chandrababu Naidu said and felt that this is the goal of the Paytm and 420 batches of the YSRCP.

The phones of all the people are being tapped and a container carrying some secret matters is going to Tadepalli everyday while the vehicles coming from the Tadepalli palace move in a totally different direction, he remarked. Chandrababu Naidu said that the money earned through illegal means is being distributed outside now and even the land records of the people are being changed utilising the technology. The TDP supremo made it clear that all such illegal activities will be checked once the NDA is into power in these elections.