Pawan-Harish’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh To Go On Floors

The much-anticipated collaboration between Power Star Pawan Kalyan and director Harish Shankar is finally taking flight, as the star hero has officially greenlit the dynamic new script for Ustaad Bhagat Singh. Set to go on floors in June, the film is being produced on a grand scale by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under the Mythri Movie Makers banner.

Harish Shankar has revamped and reimagined script, tailored to give fans an explosive cinematic experience. This is a brand-new narrative crafted specifically to showcase Pawan Kalyan in a mass-loaded avatar.

Sreeleela will play the female lead, while the film’s music will be composed by Devi Sri Prasad. The makers will announce the other details soon.