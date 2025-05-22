Thug Life will be more celebrated than Nayakan – Kamal Haasan

Thug Life starring Kamal Haasan, Simbu, Trisha Krishnan is releasing on 5th June, on a massive scale all over. The movie marks the reunion of Mani Ratnam and Kamal Haasan after 38 years, since their cult classic Nayakan. Now, the makers are promoting the film on a grand scale like never before.

As part of the promotional events, Kamal Haasan, Simbu, Trisha, Nasser, director Mani Ratnam, Suhasini, Ashok Selvan, Tanikella Bharani, Abirami have come to Hyderabad. Speaking at the event, director Mani Ratnam stated that he did not think he would direct Nayakan with Kamal Haasan at that time and similarly, he did not know about Thug Life, too.

He stated that he got a call from Kamal and he accepted to direct him. He stated that on sets he used to give him the scene and capture what he did. He said that he learnt a lot during Nayakan and he has learnt a lot more during Thug Life as well. He stated that it will be an experience for audiences in theatres.

Kamal Haasan stated that he loved being a part of Nayakan and it took him 37 years to catch hold the original Thug, referring to Mani Ratnam. He stated that Thug Life will be celebrated and talked about more than Nayakan and he wished it should be. He also stated that he is celebrating the film with such extensive promotions.

He remarked that it would be hard for him to come out of a good character and Mani Ratnam crafted such a brilliant one again for him. He appreciated every actor present at the stage and stated that movie will be an epic collaboration from all of them. Nithiin’s father Sudhakar Reddy is releasing it in Telugu.