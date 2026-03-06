Pawan Kalyan Calls for Alliance Unity, Targets YSRCP in Assembly

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan delivered a pointed speech in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly while speaking on the Finance Bill. His message was direct. The ruling alliance must stay united and communicate its work better to the people. At the same time he launched a sharp attack on the opposition YSR Congress Party.

Pawan Kalyan said the opposition has only eleven members in the Assembly but behaves as if it represents eleven hundred voices. According to him YSRCP leaders speak with strong conviction and push their narrative effectively. He admitted that the alliance government sometimes struggles to explain its achievements with the same force. He said even the best budgets and policies will not create impact if the government fails to communicate them clearly to the public.

The Deputy Chief Minister urged alliance leaders to remain united despite their different political backgrounds and social bases. He said leaders from various communities and parties have come together under one coalition and that unity must remain intact. Only a strong alliance can respond to the political strategies of the opposition and ensure stable governance.

Pawan Kalyan reminded the House that he supported the alliance in 2014 for the sake of Andhra Pradesh’s development. The effort did not succeed in 2019. However he again stepped back and supported a coalition in 2024 with the same goal of protecting the state’s interests and fulfilling the aspirations of the people. He called on alliance partners to set aside small differences and work together for the next fifteen years to rebuild and strengthen the state.

He also criticized the political approach of YSRCP leaders. He accused them of attacking others freely and then hiding behind caste narratives. Referring to Article 21 of the Constitution which guarantees the right to life and personal liberty, he said some opposition leaders behave as if threatening others and curbing their freedom is their political right. He said such thinking must change and warned that false accusations cannot replace responsible politics.

Pawan Kalyan concluded by stressing that the three pillars of democracy must work together. The legislature, executive, and judiciary must cooperate for effective governance. If any system weakens the ability to serve the public will suffer. He said development funds from his departments are being allocated across constituencies and urged adequate financial support for the judiciary in the budget.

Pawan Kalyan expressed confidence that the alliance government will remain strong and committed to the long term progress of Andhra Pradesh.