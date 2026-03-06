Vijay’s Jana Nayagan: The Hype is Gone

Jana Nayagan was the last film of Ilayathalapathy Vijay before his full time entry into Tamil politics. A massive amount of money was spent on the project and the film was announced for January 9th release. But the film was occupied with censor hurdles and the release was postponed indefinitely. All the massive hype that was generated on the film has been sidelined and it vanished over the past few weeks. There is hardly a discussion about the film’s new release date or the updates. Tamil media too has not been posting anything about the film.

Vijay’s divorce issue and his videos with Trisha have taken the main track from the past ten days. With the Assembly elections inching in Tamil Nadu, the political fever has gripped the state. The Censor Board has asked the Revising Committee to review the film. A special screening of Jana Nayagan will be held for the Revising Committee on March 9th and the makers of the film are expecting positive news. But the film may not hit the screens before the Assembly Elections are concluded in Tamil Nadu.

The team has to generate the buzz again with a new set of promotions and trailer after the censor hurdles are cleared. KVN Productions have invested big money on the film and the delay is causing them a big loss in crores. H Vinoth is the director of Jana Nayagan.