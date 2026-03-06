x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Home > Movie News

#VenkyAnil5: Keerthy Suresh Locked

Published on March 6, 2026 by sankar

Victory Venkatesh and Anil Ravipudi will team up for the fifth time after F2, F3, Sankranthiki Vastunnam and Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu. Venkatesh has approved the plot narrated by Anil Ravipudi. The director and his team are working on the final script and they are finalizing the actors and technicians. Nandamuri Kalyanram has been locked for a crucial role and the team has now finalized the leading lady.

Keerthy Suresh is paired up beside Venkatesh in the film which is yet to be titled. The actress agreed to come on board and all the other formalities are being completed. The heroine beside Kalyanram will be finalized soon. Bheems will score the music and Sameer Reddy will handle the cinematography work. The shoot is expected to commence from June this year once Venkatesh completes his current film. Shine Screens in association with Suresh Productions are the producers and this hilarious entertainer will hit the screens during Sankranthi 2027.

