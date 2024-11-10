x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nabha Natesh Saree Love
Nabha Natesh Saree Love
Karishma Tanna Graceful Look
Karishma Tanna Graceful Look
Aishwarya Lekshmi Stylish Look
Aishwarya Lekshmi Stylish Look
Kiara Advani Pretty Look With Rose Dress
Kiara Advani Pretty Look With Rose Dress
Sneha Reddy Making Coffee with Oranges
Sneha Reddy Making Coffee with Oranges
Ketika Sharma in Desi Style
Ketika Sharma in Desi Style
Pragya jaiswal latest pics
Pragya jaiswal latest pics
Shivani Rajashekar’s Exposes Her Curves
Shivani Rajashekar’s Exposes Her Curves
Kareena Kapoor’s Beach Vibe
Kareena Kapoor’s Beach Vibe
Mrunal Thakur’s Gracious Look
Mrunal Thakur’s Gracious Look
Varun Tej Interview for Matka promotions
Varun Tej Interview for Matka promotions
Aditi Shankar Flowery Look
Aditi Shankar Flowery Look
Neha Shetty Glares In Grey
Neha Shetty Glares In Grey
Pooja Hegde Stylish Look
Pooja Hegde Stylish Look
Sakshi Malik Poses With Coco
Sakshi Malik Poses With Coco
Krithi Shetty Sunshine Look
Krithi Shetty Sunshine Look
AlluArjun Favorite time With Family
AlluArjun Favorite time With Family
Pumpkin Seeds Health Benefits
Pumpkin Seeds Health Benefits
Rukmini Vasanth Stuns In Green Saree
Rukmini Vasanth Stuns In Green Saree
Huma Qureshi Desi Girl Look
Huma Qureshi Desi Girl Look
View all stories
Home > Politics

Pawan Kalyan Calls Out Media for Treatment of Women Journalists: “Practice What You Preach”

Published on November 10, 2024 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Andhra Pradesh Budget 2024-25: A Comprehensive Analysis
image
MLAs Demand Shares in AP Liquor Shops ?
image
Kamal Haasan has a Request for his Fans
image
Exclusive: Budget details of Prabhas’ Raja Saab
image
Varun Tej takes a straight dig against Allu Arjun

Pawan Kalyan Calls Out Media for Treatment of Women Journalists: “Practice What You Preach”

Jana Sena Party chief and AP Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan has strongly criticized media organizations for their treatment of women journalists, highlighting a disconnect between public messaging and internal practices in newsrooms.

Strong Message to Media Houses

During a recent press interaction, AP Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan delivered a pointed message to media representatives, saying, “While we all advocate for women’s support and empowerment, you’re suppressing your own female colleagues in the press meet . When women face difficulties, you too should respond and take action.”

Addressing Industry Double Standards

AP Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan’s comments shed light on the ongoing challenges faced by women in journalism. His criticism particularly focused on the contrast between media outlets’ public stance on women’s issues and their internal treatment of female journalists. Pawan Kalyan emphasized the need for media organizations to support their women colleagues and create a more equitable workplace environment.

-Sanyogita

Next Supreme Court Warns Against Arbitrary Demolitions as HYDRAA Previous Dasara director’s Emotional post on Leaks
else

TRENDING

image
Kamal Haasan has a Request for his Fans
image
Exclusive: Budget details of Prabhas’ Raja Saab
image
Varun Tej takes a straight dig against Allu Arjun

Latest

image
Andhra Pradesh Budget 2024-25: A Comprehensive Analysis
image
MLAs Demand Shares in AP Liquor Shops ?
image
Kamal Haasan has a Request for his Fans
image
Exclusive: Budget details of Prabhas’ Raja Saab
image
Varun Tej takes a straight dig against Allu Arjun

Most Read

image
Andhra Pradesh Budget 2024-25: A Comprehensive Analysis
image
MLAs Demand Shares in AP Liquor Shops ?
image
Supreme Court Warns Against Arbitrary Demolitions as HYDRAA

Related Articles

Nabha Natesh Saree Love Karishma Tanna Graceful Look Aishwarya Lekshmi Stylish Look Kiara Advani Pretty Look With Rose Dress Sneha Reddy Making Coffee with Oranges Ketika Sharma in Desi Style Pragya jaiswal latest pics Shivani Rajashekar’s Exposes Her Curves Kareena Kapoor’s Beach Vibe Mrunal Thakur’s Gracious Look Varun Tej Interview for Matka promotions Aditi Shankar Flowery Look Neha Shetty Glares In Grey Pooja Hegde Stylish Look Sakshi Malik Poses With Coco Krithi Shetty Sunshine Look AlluArjun Favorite time With Family Pumpkin Seeds Health Benefits Rukmini Vasanth Stuns In Green Saree Huma Qureshi Desi Girl Look