Pawan Kalyan Calls Out Media for Treatment of Women Journalists: “Practice What You Preach”

Jana Sena Party chief and AP Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan has strongly criticized media organizations for their treatment of women journalists, highlighting a disconnect between public messaging and internal practices in newsrooms.

Strong Message to Media Houses

During a recent press interaction, AP Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan delivered a pointed message to media representatives, saying, “While we all advocate for women’s support and empowerment, you’re suppressing your own female colleagues in the press meet . When women face difficulties, you too should respond and take action.”

Addressing Industry Double Standards

AP Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan’s comments shed light on the ongoing challenges faced by women in journalism. His criticism particularly focused on the contrast between media outlets’ public stance on women’s issues and their internal treatment of female journalists. Pawan Kalyan emphasized the need for media organizations to support their women colleagues and create a more equitable workplace environment.

-Sanyogita