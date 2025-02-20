Pawan Kalyan does a Yogi Adityanath at Delhi CM swearing-in

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan does a Yogi Adityanath at Delhi new CM swearing-in, as he reminded everyone Uttar Pradesh CM. The attendance of South Indian leader in saffron robes has not just caught the attention of national media, but also surprised none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Pawan Kalyan has been wearing saffron clothes for the past few weeks, as he has taken up a Deekhsa to protect Sanathna Dharma. He has been attending all the programs, including official meetings in saffron robes. Similarly he has attended even Delhi new CM Rekha Gupta’s swearing-in ceremony wearing saffron fabrics.

Indians and especially north Indian politicians and media are accustomed to seeing UP CM Yogi Adityanath in saffron robes. He has worn nothing other than saffron clothes and has been a relentless champion of Hindutva.

Now Pawan Kalyan is also treading the same path follwed by Yogi and has been vehemently talking about protecting Sanathana Dharma and trying to present himself as a vociferous Hindu leader.

Normally this type of extreme religious image is not espoused by South Indian leaders. But much to the surprise of everyone, Pawan Kalyan has been going all out in presenting himself as a champion of Hindus, without having any concerns about losing Minorities votes.

It is believed that PM Modi has jokingly questioned, whether Pawan Kalyan is going to Himalayas after spotting him in saffron clothes.

Only time will tell, whether Pawan Kalyan’s efforts to present himself as champion of Hindu religion will succeed. But for now, he has surely succeeded in attracting the attention of PM Modi, North Indian political enthusiasts and national media with his saffron avatar.