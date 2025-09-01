x
Pawan Kalyan to Conclude Ustaad Bhagat Singh

Published on September 1, 2025 by nymisha

The major portions of the shoot of Ustaad Bhagat Singh has been completed and Pawan Kalyan has to allocate one week dates to complete his portions. Harish Shankar is planning the next schedule of the shoot and the shoot resumes on September 6th in Hyderabad. A song on Pawan Kalyan and Sreeleela will be shot along with the patchwork on Pawan Kalyan. The entire portions of Pawan Kalyan’s shoot will be completed in this schedule.

The pending portions of the shoot without Pawan Kalyan will be completed before October. The makers have plans to release Ustaad Bhagat Singh during the first quarter of next year as per the availability of the release dates. A brand new poster from the film will be out today as Pawan Kalyan is celebrating his birthday tomorrow. Ustaad Bhagat Singh is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sreeleela is the leading lady. Devi Sri Prasad is scoring the music and Pawan plays the role of a cop in this mass entertainer.

