Pawan Kalyan’s Gift: Production House Trolled

The other day Powerstar Pawan Kalyan surprised Sujeeth by gifting him an expensive Land Rover Defender. The pictures are all over the internet and Sujeeth is delighted. Speculations and stories are being circulated that Sujeeth has sold his Land Rover before a crucial schedule of OG. The production house was hell bent about the schedule and they haven’t approved the budget.

Sujeeth sold off his expensive car and shot the scenes in Bangkok with his team. This is the news that is being circulated on social media. Soon netizens and Pawan’s fans started trolling DVV Danayya and his production house DVV Entertainment badly. The production house is targeted for making huge profits but for not approving the schedule budgets. To know the real facts, either DVV Entertainments or Sujeeth has to step out with an official statement. OG has left the makers in huge profits. The film ended up as the biggest hit in Pawan Kalyan’s career.