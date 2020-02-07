Pic Talk: Shriya Saran is an ageless beauty

Delhi beauty Shriya Saran dominated South Indian cinema for over a decade. The actress even after getting married is in the limelight though she is not rushed with offers. Shriya Saran is quite active on social media and posts pictures of her photoshoots and other happenings. Her recent clicks prove that she is an ageless beauty. Her beautiful smile is sure a treat and she looked gorgeous in the pictures. Though there are rumors that Shriya Saran signed a couple of films, nothing have been finalized as of now.





Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com