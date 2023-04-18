Pic Talk: Super stylish Pawan on the sets of OG

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan is juggling between the sets of multiple films. The top actor flew to Mumbai yesterday and he joined the sets of OG, a stylish action thriller that is directed by Saaho fame Sujeeth. The shoot commenced recently and Pawan joined the shoot today. A super stylish click of the actor is posted on the official page of the production house DVV Entertainment. Pawan is spotted in black casual wear. Thaman scores the music and the glimpse video received a top-class response. Priyanka Arul Mohan is the leading lady and the film releases next year.

