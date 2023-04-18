All eyes on Avinash Reddy, CBI moves in AP

The political circles in Andhra Pradesh are actively discussing whether the CBI would arrest Kadapa MP Y S Avinash Reddy or not in the murder of Y S Vivekananda Reddy murder. The CBI had already served a notice to Avinash Reddy asking him to come for questioning in the Hyderabad office by 3 pm.

However, the Telangana high court had directed the CBI not to arrest the MP until the court completed the hearing on the anticipatory bail petition filed by Avinash Reddy. The CBI will wait till 5 pm on the day to know the decision of the court.

The CBI had already arrested Avinash Reddy’s father Bhaskara Reddy in the case and had sent him to the Chanchalguda Central Prison for 14 days judicial remand. The CBI had filed a petition in the court seeking Bhaskara Reddy’s custody. The court is likely to take a call on the two petitions by the end of the day.

Meanwhile, the political corridors of both the ruling YSR Congress and the opposition TDP and others are holding curious discussions on the outcome of the court and the next move of the CBI. Some say that Avinash Reddy would also be arrested by the end of the day, while others say that the CBI might take time to arrest Avinash Reddy.

Avinash Reddy and his father Bhaskara Reddy are accused of conspiring for the murder of Vivekananda Reddy. The CBI had already filed a petition in the court accusing Bhaskara Reddy and Avinash Reddy of hatching the plan and executing it with the help of Vivekananda Reddy’s driver Dastagiri and PA Krishna Reddy.

Main accused, Anil Yadav is accused of spending time with Bhaskara Reddy and Avinash Reddy hours before the murder of Vivekananda Reddy, the CBI said.