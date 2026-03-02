Pinarayi Vijayan Slams Telangana Over Khammam Demolitions, Calls It ‘Bulldozer Raj’

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has sharply criticised the Congress government in Telangana over a recent demolition drive in Khammam district. He described the action as an example of “bulldozer raj” and alleged that hundreds of families were left homeless without prior notice.

On Monday, Vijayan said that after Karnataka, similar measures have now surfaced in Telangana under a Congress administration. He termed the development deeply concerning.

Referring to reports from Velugumatla village in Khammam district, Vijayan claimed that nearly 700 houses built on Bhoodan land were demolished in the early hours of February 25. He alleged that the drive was carried out without issuing notices to residents. According to him, around 3,000 people were displaced despite possessing identification documents. He said the demolitions took place in the presence of police.

The Kerala Chief Minister noted that the houses in Vinoba Nagar were originally allotted to landless families under the Bhoodan movement led by Vinoba Bhave. He questioned how a Congress government could disregard the objectives of a land reform movement launched in 1951.

Drawing comparisons, Vijayan said Kerala has focused on rehabilitation and reconstruction during disasters, while Telangana was allegedly evicting even those with land titles. He further alleged that Congress governments were adopting policies similar to those of certain northern states, where displacement drives have drawn criticism.

The Telangana government has not yet responded to the allegations.