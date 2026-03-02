Interesting Backdrop in King 100

King Nagarjuna is currently busy with his 100th film which is tentatively titled King 100. The shoot of the film is happening in Mysore. The team has been maintaining a low key for the film and an official announcement about the project was never made. The shooting updates are not posted and the makers are in plans to make the announcement at the right time. Here is an interesting update about the film. King 100 has a periodic backdrop and this is the major highlight of the film. Currently, the filming of this periodic episodes are shot in Mysore.

Some real locations are finalized near Mysore and the episodes are shot there. The film also happens in the current time and the periodic drama is the surprise and the major highlight of the film. Ra Karthik is the director and Tabu, Sushmitha Bhatt will be seen in other important roles. Nagarjuna’s home banner Annapurna Studios is producing King 100. The film is aimed for Dasara 2026 release. Nagarjuna will soon commence his next film directed by Kalyan Krishna.