SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow
Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch
Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire
Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree
Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event
Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood
Samantha Stuns In Black Attire
Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories
Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event
Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look
Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth
Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
Vishwak Sen Photoshoot
Swayambhu Teaser Launch
Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly
Strict Deadlines for Prabhas’ Fauzi

Published on March 2, 2026 by sankar

Strict Deadlines for Prabhas’ Fauzi

Mythri Movie Makers is producing Fauzi featuring Prabhas in the lead role. The top actor has been delaying his films because of his multiple commitments. Prabhas is juggling between the sets of Fauzi, Spirit and he will join the sets of Kalki 2898 AD sequel. With a big amount of money involved, Mythri Movie Makers have been mounting pressure on Prabhas to complete the shoot of Fauzi at the earliest. The digital platforms are demanding a Dasara release for Fauzi to close the digital deal.

Naveen Yerneni of Mythri Movie Makers has met Prabhas and requested him to prioritize Fauzi and complete the shoot at the earliest. This is the reason Prabhas has delayed Spirit and is shooting for Fauzi. Except for two action episodes and a small amount of talkie part, the major portions of Fauzi shoot have been completed. Hanu Raghavapudi and his team are now completing the pending shoot of Fauzi. The makers will announce the release date of the film very soon. Fauzi is a periodic drama that happens before independence.

Prabhas plays a soldier and Imanvi is the heroine. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers of this big-budget attempt.

