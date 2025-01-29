PM Modi Highlights India’s Potential as a Global Hub for Live Concerts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently emphasized India’s vast potential to become a global destination for live concerts. Speaking at the Make in Odisha Conclave, he pointed to the record-breaking Coldplay performances in Mumbai and Ahmedabad as proof of the country’s ability to host large-scale international events. PM Modi stressed that India’s rich cultural heritage and young population make it an attractive venue for global artists.

PM Modi highlighted the economic benefits of what he called the “concert economy.” He explained that hosting major events like concerts not only boosts tourism but also creates jobs and supports local businesses. To fully tap into this potential, he urged state governments and private companies to invest in better infrastructure and skill development.

The Coldplay concerts in Ahmedabad served as a perfect example of how live events can transform local economies. Around 2 lakh tickets were sold at an average price of ₹12,000, generating a whopping ₹240 crore in ticket sales alone. The event attracted approximately 2.5 lakh attendees, giving a significant boost to the travel and hospitality sectors. Hotels saw a surge in bookings, and restaurants were packed throughout the event.

Additionally, Ahmedabad’s metro services reported 4 lakh passengers during the concert days, earning ₹66 lakh in revenue. This massive influx of visitors not only showcased India’s ability to organize world-class events but also positioned Ahmedabad as a potential hub for future international concerts and events.

PM Modi also announced the upcoming World Audio Visual Entertainment Summit, which aims to put India’s creative and organizational capabilities in the global spotlight. This event will further strengthen India’s position as a preferred destination for international artists and large-scale entertainment events.

PM Modi’s message was clear: India must leverage its cultural strengths and youthful population to develop the concert economy. By doing so, the country can create a ripple effect that benefits tourism, local businesses, and employment. He called on states and private players to focus on building the necessary infrastructure and skills to support this growing sector.

The success of the Coldplay concerts in Ahmedabad has proven that India is ready to host global events on a large scale. With the right investments and planning, the concert economy can become a major driver of economic growth, creating opportunities for millions and putting India on the map as a top destination for international artists.