x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Aditi Shankar In Premistava Trailer Launch Event
Aditi Shankar In Premistava Trailer Launch Event
palak agrawal in my south diva calender 2025
palak agrawal in my south diva calender 2025
Annusriya Tripathi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Annusriya Tripathi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Richa Joshi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Richa Joshi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Kanika Mann Snapped In My South Diva Calender 2025
Kanika Mann Snapped In My South Diva Calender 2025
Aishwarya Krishna Snapped At My South Diva Calendar 2025
Aishwarya Krishna Snapped At My South Diva Calendar 2025
Malvi Malhotra at My South Diva Calendar 2025
Malvi Malhotra at My South Diva Calendar 2025
Rhea Sachdeva PhotoShoot
Rhea Sachdeva PhotoShoot
Khushi Kapoor Glamour Look
Khushi Kapoor Glamour Look
Bhagyashri Borse Sunshine Photoshoot
Bhagyashri Borse Sunshine Photoshoot
KeerthySuresh & Antony Thattil wedding Photos
KeerthySuresh & Antony Thattil wedding Photos
Payal Rajput at Movie launch
Payal Rajput at Movie launch
Anupama parameswaran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Anupama parameswaran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Sangeetha In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Sangeetha In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Darshana Rajendran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Darshana Rajendran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Nabha Natesh Throwback Memories Of Himalayas
Nabha Natesh Throwback Memories Of Himalayas
Pooja Hegde Deva In Blood Red
Pooja Hegde Deva In Blood Red
Sree Leela’s Different Moods
Sree Leela’s Different Moods
Anil Ravipudi Interview
Anil Ravipudi Interview
Priyanka Chopra Chilkur Balaji Temple
Priyanka Chopra Chilkur Balaji Temple
View all stories
Home > Movie News

PM Modi Highlights India’s Potential as a Global Hub for Live Concerts

Published on January 29, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Shah Rukh Khan has a Request for South Stars
image
Tragic Stampede at Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj
image
PM Modi Highlights India’s Potential as a Global Hub for Live Concerts
image
Exclusive: Anil Ravipudi hikes his Fee
image
Modi to Visit US in February, Trump Confirms

PM Modi Highlights India’s Potential as a Global Hub for Live Concerts

Modi Govt's big message on ap Special Category Status

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently emphasized India’s vast potential to become a global destination for live concerts. Speaking at the Make in Odisha Conclave, he pointed to the record-breaking Coldplay performances in Mumbai and Ahmedabad as proof of the country’s ability to host large-scale international events. PM Modi stressed that India’s rich cultural heritage and young population make it an attractive venue for global artists.

PM Modi highlighted the economic benefits of what he called the “concert economy.” He explained that hosting major events like concerts not only boosts tourism but also creates jobs and supports local businesses. To fully tap into this potential, he urged state governments and private companies to invest in better infrastructure and skill development.

The Coldplay concerts in Ahmedabad served as a perfect example of how live events can transform local economies. Around 2 lakh tickets were sold at an average price of ₹12,000, generating a whopping ₹240 crore in ticket sales alone. The event attracted approximately 2.5 lakh attendees, giving a significant boost to the travel and hospitality sectors. Hotels saw a surge in bookings, and restaurants were packed throughout the event.

Additionally, Ahmedabad’s metro services reported 4 lakh passengers during the concert days, earning ₹66 lakh in revenue. This massive influx of visitors not only showcased India’s ability to organize world-class events but also positioned Ahmedabad as a potential hub for future international concerts and events.

PM Modi also announced the upcoming World Audio Visual Entertainment Summit, which aims to put India’s creative and organizational capabilities in the global spotlight. This event will further strengthen India’s position as a preferred destination for international artists and large-scale entertainment events.

PM Modi’s message was clear: India must leverage its cultural strengths and youthful population to develop the concert economy. By doing so, the country can create a ripple effect that benefits tourism, local businesses, and employment. He called on states and private players to focus on building the necessary infrastructure and skills to support this growing sector.

The success of the Coldplay concerts in Ahmedabad has proven that India is ready to host global events on a large scale. With the right investments and planning, the concert economy can become a major driver of economic growth, creating opportunities for millions and putting India on the map as a top destination for international artists.

Next Tragic Stampede at Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj Previous Exclusive: Anil Ravipudi hikes his Fee
else

TRENDING

image
Shah Rukh Khan has a Request for South Stars
image
PM Modi Highlights India’s Potential as a Global Hub for Live Concerts
image
Exclusive: Anil Ravipudi hikes his Fee

Latest

image
Shah Rukh Khan has a Request for South Stars
image
Tragic Stampede at Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj
image
PM Modi Highlights India’s Potential as a Global Hub for Live Concerts
image
Exclusive: Anil Ravipudi hikes his Fee
image
Modi to Visit US in February, Trump Confirms

Most Read

image
Tragic Stampede at Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj
image
Modi to Visit US in February, Trump Confirms
image
Andhra Pradesh to Develop a New High-Tech Data City

Related Articles

Aditi Shankar In Premistava Trailer Launch Event palak agrawal in my south diva calender 2025 Annusriya Tripathi In My South Diva Calender 2025 Richa Joshi In My South Diva Calender 2025 Kanika Mann Snapped In My South Diva Calender 2025 Aishwarya Krishna Snapped At My South Diva Calendar 2025 Malvi Malhotra at My South Diva Calendar 2025 Rhea Sachdeva PhotoShoot Khushi Kapoor Glamour Look Bhagyashri Borse Sunshine Photoshoot KeerthySuresh & Antony Thattil wedding Photos Payal Rajput at Movie launch Anupama parameswaran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event Sangeetha In Paradha Teaser Launch Event Darshana Rajendran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event Nabha Natesh Throwback Memories Of Himalayas Pooja Hegde Deva In Blood Red Sree Leela’s Different Moods Anil Ravipudi Interview Priyanka Chopra Chilkur Balaji Temple