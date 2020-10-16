Radhe Shyam motion poster loading

Young Rebelstar Prabhas is currently in Italy shooting for his upcoming movie Radhe Shyam. The actor celebrates his birthday this 23rd and a bunch of announcements are on their way. The makers of Radhe Shyam will release a motion poster marking the birthday of Prabhas. With the film not releasing anytime now, they decided to go with a motion poster rather than a teaser. Radha Krishna Kumar is the director and Pooja Hegde is the leading lady in this periodic drama set in Europe.

Some other birthday surprises are expected from Nag Ashwin’s movie and Om Raut’s Adipurush. There are also speculations that an announcement would be made about Prashanth Neel’s movie that has been in discussion from the past few months. Radhe Shyam is aimed for summer 2021 release and is produced by UV Creations and Gopikrishna Movies jointly.