Raghurama fails to appear before CID for questioning

YSR Congress rebel MP from Narasapur in West Godavari district, K Raghurama Krishnam Raju, on Monday, did not turn up for questioning by the CID sleuths at the DilKusha Guest House in Hyderabad.

The CID police have booked a case against the MP and his son for allegedly beating up a CID constable at their house in Hyderabad a couple of months ago. When the CID filed a case in the Gachibowli police station.

The MP filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking quash of the case. But the supreme court directed the CID to question the MP only in Hyderabad in the presence of his advocate and three other government officials.

Accordingly, the CID sleuths have issued notice to the MP asking him to come for the questioning on Monday. They have also brought a local deputy tahsildar and doctor, besides another person to the Dilkusha guest house.

However, the MP did not turn up and said that he had already sent a letter to the CID to send notices to the representatives of the two news channels to be present when they questioned him. As the CID did not bring the representatives of the new channels, he said he would not attend the questioning as per the guidelines of the supreme court.

The CID officials Sunil Nayak, SPs Jayasurya and Gopala Krishna, waited at the guest house for the MP. As the MP did not come, they went back stating that they would send the letter once again to the MP.