Raid on Mangli Birthday Party

Popular singer Mangli celebrated her birthday in a grand manner yesterday. She hosted a lavish party in Tripura Resorts in Chevella near Hyderabad and her close friends, celebrities attended the bash. The Hyderabad cops conducted raids and seized foreign liquor along with drugs from the party place. Some of them are taken into custody and drug tests are conducted. Primary information said that some of them are tested positive with cocaine.

A prior permission has to be taken when foreign liquor is served in any party. No such permissions have been taken and the cops have registered against Mangli. She is one of the highest paid singers of Telugu cinema. Several videos from the part have been going viral. Mangli is yet to respond about the bash.