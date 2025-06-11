NTR starts Dubbing for War 2

Young Tiger NTR is on a break from the shoot of Prashanth Neel after he completed the recent one. The top actor today commenced the dubbing work for War 2 and the film is slated for August 14th release. Hrithik Roshan and NTR will play the lead roles in this action thriller. NTR will dub for his role in all the languages and the work would be completed soon. A song on Hrithik Roshan and NTR is pending to be shot after Hrithik Roshan injured himself during the rehearsals of the song.

War 2 is carrying huge expectations and is one of the most awaited film. Ayan Mukerji is the director and Yashraj Films are the producers. Kiara Advani is the leading lady and there are reports that NTR plays a role with negative shades. War 2 will head for a clash with Rajinikanth’s Coolie and the film too is carrying big expectations. NTR will resume the shoot of Prashanth Neel’s film very soon.