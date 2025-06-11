x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Ramya Ramakrishna stunning in her photoshoot
Ramya Ramakrishna stunning in her photoshoot
Allu Arjun Spotted at Kalina Airport
Allu Arjun Spotted at Kalina Airport
Shalini Pandey Jaw Opening Look
Shalini Pandey Jaw Opening Look
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s Wedding Anniversary
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s Wedding Anniversary
Mehreen Pirzada Shot With Motorolain Razr
Mehreen Pirzada Shot With Motorolain Razr
Pragya Jaiswal’s Soft Summer Girl Look
Pragya Jaiswal’s Soft Summer Girl Look
Janhvi Kapoor Freshly cut bangs In Red Dress
Janhvi Kapoor Freshly cut bangs In Red Dress
Priyanka Mohan Stunning Look In Saree
Priyanka Mohan Stunning Look In Saree
Janhvi Kapoor Obsessed with jagadeekaveerudu atilokasundari Movie jacket
Janhvi Kapoor Obsessed with jagadeekaveerudu atilokasundari Movie jacket
Ananya Panday day off in sunny sunny Croatia
Ananya Panday day off in sunny sunny Croatia
Ritu Varma Devika & Danny Webseries Pressmeet
Ritu Varma Devika & Danny Webseries Pressmeet
Sudheer Babu’s Fun filled Family Nights
Sudheer Babu’s Fun filled Family Nights
Mrunal Thakur Chilling With Her Sister
Mrunal Thakur Chilling With Her Sister
Nayanthara Family Latest Images
Nayanthara Family Latest Images
Manasa Varanasi slays in new style of wrapping
Manasa Varanasi slays in new style of wrapping
Vijay Antony at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
Vijay Antony at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
Deepshikha at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
Deepshikha at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
NTR Kalyan Ram at NTR Ghat
NTR Kalyan Ram at NTR Ghat
Samantha Stuns In her Latest Photoshoot
Samantha Stuns In her Latest Photoshoot
Eesha Rebba Beautiful In Purple Saree
Eesha Rebba Beautiful In Purple Saree
View all stories
Custom Image
Custom Mobile Image
Home > Movie News

NTR starts Dubbing for War 2

Published on June 11, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Suriya46 hits the floors: First Step Towards Celebration
image
Trivikram unhappy with Allu Arjun’s treatment
image
Big Update on Allu Arjun and Atlee Film Shoot
image
Raid on Mangli Birthday Party
image
NTR starts Dubbing for War 2

NTR starts Dubbing for War 2

Young Tiger NTR is on a break from the shoot of Prashanth Neel after he completed the recent one. The top actor today commenced the dubbing work for War 2 and the film is slated for August 14th release. Hrithik Roshan and NTR will play the lead roles in this action thriller. NTR will dub for his role in all the languages and the work would be completed soon. A song on Hrithik Roshan and NTR is pending to be shot after Hrithik Roshan injured himself during the rehearsals of the song.

War 2 is carrying huge expectations and is one of the most awaited film. Ayan Mukerji is the director and Yashraj Films are the producers. Kiara Advani is the leading lady and there are reports that NTR plays a role with negative shades. War 2 will head for a clash with Rajinikanth’s Coolie and the film too is carrying big expectations. NTR will resume the shoot of Prashanth Neel’s film very soon.

Next Raid on Mangli Birthday Party Previous Gali Janardhan Reddy Gets Relief in Mining Scam Case
else

TRENDING

image
Suriya46 hits the floors: First Step Towards Celebration
image
Trivikram unhappy with Allu Arjun’s treatment
image
Big Update on Allu Arjun and Atlee Film Shoot

Latest

image
Suriya46 hits the floors: First Step Towards Celebration
image
Trivikram unhappy with Allu Arjun’s treatment
image
Big Update on Allu Arjun and Atlee Film Shoot
image
Raid on Mangli Birthday Party
image
NTR starts Dubbing for War 2

Most Read

image
Gali Janardhan Reddy Gets Relief in Mining Scam Case
image
YS Sharmila Warns Party Rebels in AP Congress
image
AP Police Hunt for Krishnam Raju

Related Articles

Ramya Ramakrishna stunning in her photoshoot Allu Arjun Spotted at Kalina Airport Shalini Pandey Jaw Opening Look Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s Wedding Anniversary Mehreen Pirzada Shot With Motorolain Razr Pragya Jaiswal’s Soft Summer Girl Look Janhvi Kapoor Freshly cut bangs In Red Dress Priyanka Mohan Stunning Look In Saree Janhvi Kapoor Obsessed with jagadeekaveerudu atilokasundari Movie jacket Ananya Panday day off in sunny sunny Croatia Ritu Varma Devika & Danny Webseries Pressmeet Sudheer Babu’s Fun filled Family Nights Mrunal Thakur Chilling With Her Sister Nayanthara Family Latest Images Manasa Varanasi slays in new style of wrapping Vijay Antony at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch Deepshikha at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch NTR Kalyan Ram at NTR Ghat Samantha Stuns In her Latest Photoshoot Eesha Rebba Beautiful In Purple Saree