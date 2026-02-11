x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Vishwak Sen Photoshoot
Vishwak Sen Photoshoot
Swayambhu Teaser Launch
Swayambhu Teaser Launch
Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly
Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly
Faria Abdullah Spotted In a Private Event
Faria Abdullah Spotted In a Private Event
Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit
Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit
Dimple Hayathi Stunning Look In Black Outfit
Dimple Hayathi Stunning Look In Black Outfit
Wamiqa Gabbi Crazy Look
Wamiqa Gabbi Crazy Look
Manasa Varanasi At Couple Friendly Movie Trailer Launch
Manasa Varanasi At Couple Friendly Movie Trailer Launch
Ram Charan and Upasana Grace In Black Attire
Ram Charan and Upasana Grace In Black Attire
Mrunal Thakur Stunning Photos
Mrunal Thakur Stunning Photos
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grace In Green Saree
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grace In Green Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Naughty And Sweet Photoshoot
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Naughty And Sweet Photoshoot
Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet
Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet
Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions
Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions
Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary
Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Raja Saab Result puts Three Heroines Puzzled

Published on February 11, 2026 by sankar

TRENDING

image
Raja Saab Result puts Three Heroines Puzzled
image
Sreeleela Is Officially a Doctor Now
image
Mrithyunjay Teaser captivates SS Rajamouli with the intriguing visuals & questions
image
Ambati Rambabu Gets Bail in One Case, Faces Fresh PT Warrant in Another
image
Arjun’s Heartfelt Acknowledgment Of His AD

Raja Saab Result puts Three Heroines Puzzled

Malavika Mohanan, Niddhi Agerwal and Riddhi Kumar are the leading ladies in Prabhas’ recent release ‘The Raja Saab’. The actresses had to spend ample time on the film and they did not take up any new films waiting for the film’s release. All these three beauties were extremely confident in Raja Saab and they wanted to take up new assignments only after the film’s release. Malavika Mohanan has done Bollywood and Malayalam films which were signed before Raja Saab. The actress wanted to sign new Telugu films only after Raja Saab release.

Niddhi Agerwal pinned many hopes on Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu and the film bombed at the box-office. Niddhi Agerwal rejected many films and she also waited for the release of Raja Saab. The result has left her confused and the actress rejected a lot of films over these years. Riddhi Kumar is not much famous but the actress has pinned many hopes on Raja Saab. The actress believed that she would turn busier after the release of Raja Saab. The film’s debacle has left all these three beauties puzzled. There are not great offers for Malavika Mohanan, Niddhi Agerwal and Riddhi Kumar. After spending more than two years on the film, Raja Saab did not help these beauties.

Previous Sreeleela Is Officially a Doctor Now
else

TRENDING

image
Raja Saab Result puts Three Heroines Puzzled
image
Sreeleela Is Officially a Doctor Now
image
Mrithyunjay Teaser captivates SS Rajamouli with the intriguing visuals & questions

Latest

image
Raja Saab Result puts Three Heroines Puzzled
image
Sreeleela Is Officially a Doctor Now
image
Mrithyunjay Teaser captivates SS Rajamouli with the intriguing visuals & questions
image
Ambati Rambabu Gets Bail in One Case, Faces Fresh PT Warrant in Another
image
Arjun’s Heartfelt Acknowledgment Of His AD

Most Read

image
Ambati Rambabu Gets Bail in One Case, Faces Fresh PT Warrant in Another
image
Quick Decisions Strong Impact Pawan Kalyan’s Direct Governance Model
image
YSRCP’s Assembly Strategy: A Moment That Demands Political Maturity

Related Articles

Vishwak Sen Photoshoot Swayambhu Teaser Launch Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly Faria Abdullah Spotted In a Private Event Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit Dimple Hayathi Stunning Look In Black Outfit Wamiqa Gabbi Crazy Look Manasa Varanasi At Couple Friendly Movie Trailer Launch Ram Charan and Upasana Grace In Black Attire Mrunal Thakur Stunning Photos Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grace In Green Saree Meenaakshi Chaudhary Naughty And Sweet Photoshoot Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet