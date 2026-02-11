Raja Saab Result puts Three Heroines Puzzled

Malavika Mohanan, Niddhi Agerwal and Riddhi Kumar are the leading ladies in Prabhas’ recent release ‘The Raja Saab’. The actresses had to spend ample time on the film and they did not take up any new films waiting for the film’s release. All these three beauties were extremely confident in Raja Saab and they wanted to take up new assignments only after the film’s release. Malavika Mohanan has done Bollywood and Malayalam films which were signed before Raja Saab. The actress wanted to sign new Telugu films only after Raja Saab release.

Niddhi Agerwal pinned many hopes on Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu and the film bombed at the box-office. Niddhi Agerwal rejected many films and she also waited for the release of Raja Saab. The result has left her confused and the actress rejected a lot of films over these years. Riddhi Kumar is not much famous but the actress has pinned many hopes on Raja Saab. The actress believed that she would turn busier after the release of Raja Saab. The film’s debacle has left all these three beauties puzzled. There are not great offers for Malavika Mohanan, Niddhi Agerwal and Riddhi Kumar. After spending more than two years on the film, Raja Saab did not help these beauties.