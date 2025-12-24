x
Rajamouli Heaps Praises On Champion

Published on December 24, 2025 by swathy

Rajamouli Heaps Praises On Champion

Ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli has come forward with heartfelt words of appreciation for producers Swapna Dutt and Priyanka Dutt, the creative forces behind Champion.

Taking to social media, Rajamouli acknowledged the impressive journey and evolution of the duo, highlighting how they have consistently raised the bar by supporting ambitious, content-driven, and meaningful cinema over the years.

He praised their commitment to new-age storytelling and their courage to back strong narratives.

Sharing his excitement about their upcoming project, Rajamouli remarked that Champion looks “very interesting” and added that he is genuinely looking forward to the film’s release.

“Best wishes to Roshan, Anaswara, director Pradeep Advaitham and the entire team,” noted he.

Adding to the growing buzz, the Who’s Your Champion? campaign has received a stupendous response.

Several leading celebrities including Prabhas, Sandeep Kishan, Vijay Deverakonda, Dulquer Salmaan, etc. opening up about the real champions in their lives, further amplifying curiosity and anticipation for the film.

