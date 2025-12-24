x
Champion is a special brand of Cinema – Jr. NTR

Published on December 24, 2025 by nymisha

Champion is a special brand of Cinema – Jr. NTR

Meka Roshan starrer Champion is one of the most anticipated films in recent times. Now, Jr. NTR has unveiled the release trailer and he appreciated the effort behind creating such a magnificient historical drama in a highly entertaining way.

Jr. NTR wished the team a big success while reminiscing, “From Student No. 1 to Champion, Swapna and Priyanka have highlighted and supported new and unique voices in Cinema creating a special brand at Swapna Cinema… Every movie they make reflects their love for cinema and the courage to attempt something new.”

He further wished the makers and team, “I will always be rooting for Swapna just as she has always stood by me in everything we do. All my best wishes to Roshan, Anaswara, Pradeep and the entire team of Champion for a memorable finish to 2025.”

As the movie is releasing for Christmas holidays, makers needed to release a teaser that showcases how the movie blends intent, intensity with humor. The makers have nailed the timing by releasing this trailer, a day before, as this can enhance the anticipation to watch the film and have some fun during holidays perfectly.

