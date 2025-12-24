Bunny and Trivikram Film Back on Track?

Icon Star Allu Arjun and Trivikram worked for three films: Julayi, S/O Satyamurthy and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo in the past. The duo had plans to team up again but the project changed hands after Allu Arjun had signed Atlee’s film. Trivikram narrated the same script to NTR and got his nod. This mythological film was on track and is expected to start during the second half of 2026. But here comes the twist. The latest speculation across Tollywood circles say that Allu Arjun is back to the project.

Allu Arjun replaced NTR and the project is back into the hands of Bunny. Trivikram and Bunny have discussed things again recently. Haarika and Hassine Creations and Geetha Arts are on board to bankroll this prestigious film. Allu Arjun is also in talks with Lokesh Kanagaraj for a film which will roll soon. Trivikram will complete Venkatesh’s film and he will start the pre-production work of Bunny’s film which is a big-budget mythological entertainer. The real reasons for the sudden changes are yet to be known. An official announcement is awaited.