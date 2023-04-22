Rajanikanth to Share Stage with Balakrishna ?

For the centenary year celebrations of Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, Rajinikanth and Balakrishna going to share the stage along with TDP supremo Nara Chandrababu Naidu.

Balakrishna kick-started the celebrations on May 28th 2022, which extended for 365 days. After a year-long celebration, the Nandamuri family is going to celebrate the event at Poranki, Vijayawada. Rajinikanth shares a close bonding with the Nandamuri family and he recently met Chandrababu Naidu too. This relationship is bringing Rajinikanth to Poranki.

Grand arrangements are underway by the party workers and NTR family. As a respect for the great leader NTR, a special coin with Sr NTR imprinted will also be unveiled. This coin is not going to be in circulation. But will be sold as a collective by the Mint, which is being released as a commemorative coin.