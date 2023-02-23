Ram Charan surprises on American TV Show

Ram Charan appeared on ‘Good Morning America show’ ahead of Oscars and he promoted RRR along with his director Rajamouli. “RRR is a film of brotherhood, friendship and relationship between two characters and Rajamouli is the finest director of Indian cinema. He is called Steven Spielberg of India”, Ram Charan said in the show. He also interacted with Jennifer Ashton, one of the hosts and one of the top gynaecologists in the USA.

Charan says that Upasana will be coming to the USA for medical supervision and she will also deliver her first baby in the USA. Jennifer immediately said “I will be readily available to travel around the world with you and it will be an honour to deliver your baby”. One of the hosts from the show questions about Ram Charan’s cross-legged posture and with great humour Charan says that ‘he is trying to be humble.’ Ahead of the show, Ram Charan’s selfie pictures with fans from Times Square went viral.