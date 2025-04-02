Ram Charan’s Peddi: Biggest ever Music Deal

Global Star Ram Charan is shooting for Peddi, a sports drama set in rural backdrop and it is directed by Buchi Babu Sana. The first glimpse of the film will be unveiled during Sri Rama Navami festival next week. Legendary music composer AR Rahman is on board to score the music for this massive film and he is currently composing the score for Peddi. T Series has acquired the music rights of Peddi for a whopping price of Rs 25 crores and this is highest among Ram Charan’s films.

AR Rahman is working for a straight Telugu film after years and Buchi Babu’s debut film Uppena was a musical blockbuster. Ram Charan’s albums too will have blockbuster songs usually. Hence, T Series has invested big on the music rights of Peddi. The team is also negotiating to close the other non-theatrical deals. Reports say that Peddi may have a March 26th, 2026 release in theatres and an announcement is awaited. Janhvi Kapoor is the leading lady and Vriddhi Cinemas, Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings are the producers.