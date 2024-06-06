Ram signs his Next

Energetic Star Ram is currently completing the shoot of Double iSmart and the film is expected to hit the screens in July. Double iSmart is a mass entertainer and Ram pocketed big remuneration for the film. He is in talks for several new films and Telugu360 was the first to break the news that he has taken a huge advance from top production house Mythri Movie Makers. The latest update says that he has finalized his next film and it will be directed by P Mahesh Babu. The filming starts from September this year.

P Mahesh Babu last directed Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty featuring Anushka and Naveen Polishetty in the lead roles. Ram loved the script of P Mahesh Babu and gave his nod. The film is said to be an emotional drama packed with action. Ram is also committed to top director Harish Shankar and the film kickstarts next year. Ram is also in talks with Srinu Vaitla for a film. Ram is slowly lining up a heap of films for the next couple of years.