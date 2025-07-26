x
Rana Daggubati Reviving his Career

Published on July 26, 2025 by swathy

Rana Daggubati has taken a long break as an actor due to various reasons. He turned busy as a producer and promoted several films. Some of his upcoming projects got shelved due to various reasons. The actor is working hard to make a strong comeback with a solo project. He is shooting for Kaantha featuring Dulquer Salman in the lead role. He is also shooting for Sivakarthikeyan’s upcoming movie Parasakthi directed by Sudha Kongara. Apart from these, Rana Daggubati is in talks for various films.

Rana Daggubati is keen to revive his career by playing a lead actor. A couple of projects were shelved before the shoot. He is working on Hiranya Kashyapa, a big-budget attempt which needs a long time for the pre-production. Rana Daggubati is also discussing Leader 2 with Sekhar Kammula but the project may not materialize immediately. Rana is in plans to take up more projects in 2026 and he is working on a mission. He is also co-producing and presenting several content-driven films.

