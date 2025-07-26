BC politics: Can Revanth Reddy give his CM post to BCs

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is going aggressively on BC politics, by promoting 42 percent reservations for Backward Castes (BCs) in local bodies elections taken up by his Government, as an extremely important transformative measure in Indian politics. He has even given a presentation in India’s capital city Delhi on BC reservations efforts done by Congress Govt in Telangana, attracting national attention.

By taking up the issue of 42 percent reservations for BCs, CM Revanth Reddy has fully espoused BC politics. With BC politics, Revanth Reddy is trying to kill two birds in one stone. He is trying to win over BCs to Congress’ fold and push BJP into a defence.

But Revanth Reddy is not the only one smart politician in India. There are many who are more smarter than him. BJP leaders, who have been miffed with CM Revanth’s ‘Converted BC’ comment on PM Modi, hit back with equal vigor.

While Kishan Reddy called Revanth Reddy’s comments on PM Modi, not fitting his stature, Telangana BJP leaders went further, aiming at CM Revanth Reddy’s Chief Minister berth.

Telangana BJP president N Ramchander Rao demanded Revanth Reddy to first give his CM post to BC leaders Mahesh Kumar Goud or Ponnam Prabhakar, instead of showering fake love on OBCs.

MP Raghunandan Rao also questioned the commitment of Congress towards BCs, highlighting the composition of Telangana Cabinet.

Saying that OCs form just 10 percent and BCs 50 percent of population, MP Raghunandan Rao questioned why there are seven OCs and just three BCs in Revanth Reddy’s Cabinet.

Not just opponents, even general public will find reason in the proposition, ‘Can Revanth Reddy give his CM berth to fellow BC leaders, if he is really committed towards OBCs?’ If this question gathers weight, then Revanth Reddy will be at the receiving end of his own Caste Politics.