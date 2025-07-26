x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event
Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event
Nidhhi Agerwal In HHVM Press Meet
Nidhhi Agerwal In HHVM Press Meet
Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions
Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions
Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red
Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red
Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire
Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire
Shraddha Das In Dark Mode
Shraddha Das In Dark Mode
Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue
Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Varsha Latest Photos
Varsha Latest Photos
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
View all stories
Home > Politics

BC politics: Can Revanth Reddy give his CM post to BCs

Published on July 26, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Rana Daggubati Reviving his Career
image
BC politics: Can Revanth Reddy give his CM post to BCs
image
Can Rajinikanth Resolve the Hurdles of Indian 3?
image
Mirai Song: Teja Sajja Brings The Vibe
image
Two senior AP Police officials die in early morning accident

BC politics: Can Revanth Reddy give his CM post to BCs

revanth reddy

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is going aggressively on BC politics, by promoting 42 percent reservations for Backward Castes (BCs) in local bodies elections taken up by his Government, as an extremely important transformative measure in Indian politics. He has even given a presentation in India’s capital city Delhi on BC reservations efforts done by Congress Govt in Telangana, attracting national attention.

By taking up the issue of 42 percent reservations for BCs, CM Revanth Reddy has fully espoused BC politics. With BC politics, Revanth Reddy is trying to kill two birds in one stone. He is trying to win over BCs to Congress’ fold and push BJP into a defence.

But Revanth Reddy is not the only one smart politician in India. There are many who are more smarter than him. BJP leaders, who have been miffed with CM Revanth’s ‘Converted BC’ comment on PM Modi, hit back with equal vigor.

While Kishan Reddy called Revanth Reddy’s comments on PM Modi, not fitting his stature, Telangana BJP leaders went further, aiming at CM Revanth Reddy’s Chief Minister berth.

Telangana BJP president N Ramchander Rao demanded Revanth Reddy to first give his CM post to BC leaders Mahesh Kumar Goud or Ponnam Prabhakar, instead of showering fake love on OBCs.

MP Raghunandan Rao also questioned the commitment of Congress towards BCs, highlighting the composition of Telangana Cabinet.

Saying that OCs form just 10 percent and BCs 50 percent of population, MP Raghunandan Rao questioned why there are seven OCs and just three BCs in Revanth Reddy’s Cabinet.

Not just opponents, even general public will find reason in the proposition, ‘Can Revanth Reddy give his CM berth to fellow BC leaders, if he is really committed towards OBCs?’ If this question gathers weight, then Revanth Reddy will be at the receiving end of his own Caste Politics.

Next Rana Daggubati Reviving his Career Previous Can Rajinikanth Resolve the Hurdles of Indian 3?
else

TRENDING

image
Rana Daggubati Reviving his Career
image
Can Rajinikanth Resolve the Hurdles of Indian 3?
image
Mirai Song: Teja Sajja Brings The Vibe

Latest

image
Rana Daggubati Reviving his Career
image
BC politics: Can Revanth Reddy give his CM post to BCs
image
Can Rajinikanth Resolve the Hurdles of Indian 3?
image
Mirai Song: Teja Sajja Brings The Vibe
image
Two senior AP Police officials die in early morning accident

Most Read

image
BC politics: Can Revanth Reddy give his CM post to BCs
image
Two senior AP Police officials die in early morning accident
image
Saiyaara’s Box-office Numbers are Unpredictable

Related Articles

Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event Nidhhi Agerwal In HHVM Press Meet Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire Shraddha Das In Dark Mode Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya Nora Fatehi In Paris Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions Varsha Latest Photos Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree Sharvari Stuns In Bikini Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree