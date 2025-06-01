Ration Shops back in AP : A Welcome Move indeed

Ration shops are set to reopen in Andhra Pradesh after nearly five years from June 1st. The move is aimed at distributing essential commodities for the public at fair and affordable prices. This comes after the current dispensation in the state decided to do away with the existing Mobile Delivering Units introduced by the previous government in Andhra Pradesh.

Previously, public were compelled to stand in queues at a specified location in a street where the MDUs used to deliver the essentials once or twice in a month. There was no proper intimation to the public on when these vehicles operate and also there was a lot of inconvenience for those who were not available when these vehicles arrive at their areas. This has led to widespread public outcry many times, but YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s government didn’t pay any heed to their grievances.

Also, there was rampant corruption in civil supplies department in the last five years. Tonnes of rice meant for public distribution were alleged misused and diverted for personal gains. So, reintroduction of the customary ration shops will put a check to these irregularities. Moreover, public can acquire the commodities throughout the day from 1st to 15th of every month at all dedicated locations. The fair price shop dealers will have to display boards before the shops with details of the essential commodities and their price to ensure transparency; except for rice, which is supplied free of cost.

The government has issued instructions to dealers to run the shops between 8:00 a.m. and 12:00 noon and from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Between 12:00 noon and from 4:00 p.m., the dealers are expected to go to the houses of beneficiaries aged above 65 years and those suffering with physical disabilities for delivering the essential commodities at their doorsteps.There are 29,796 fair price shops in the state. Legal metrology department has formed 140 teams comprising officials and representatives of agencies dealing with e-POS and weighing machines.

Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar announced that the NDA government in Andhra Pradesh aims to cater more than 1 Crore 46 lakh families through these ration shops every month from now onwards.