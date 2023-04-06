Ravanasura Review

Ravanasura Telugu360 Live Updates from the USA premiere.

7:15AM LILLy item song works for the targetted audience

7:05 AM The story of pharma mafia is in progress

6:45AM Second half continues with the Ravanasura’s criminal acts

First Half Report :

First half is all right. Raviteja, Hyper Adi one liners are good for a while. The crime part of the film is not great but fast paced towards interval.

6:00 AM The crime scenes are engaging.

5:55 AM sushant as saketh enters the story.

5:40AM ‘Veyyinnooka Jillaala ..’ remix song picturizatiom is good. Raviteja is energetic in this song.

5:35 AM Raviteja helps Harika(Megha Akash)’s father ( Sampath ) in a murder case

5:30AM First song happens at Faria’ Abdullah’s wedding. This is a Raviteja’s regular dance number

5:15AM Raviteja has been introduced as a junior lawyer Ravindra

After delivering two back-to-back super hits like Dhamaka and Waltair Veerayya, Ravi Teja pinned all his hopes on his upcoming thriller Ravanasura. Sudheer Varma is the director of this interesting film. Anu Emmanuel, Megha Akash, Daksha Nagarkar, and Pujita Ponnada are the leading ladies and Sushanth, Jayaram, and Murali Sharma played other prominent roles. Harshavardhan Rameshwar and Bheems Ceciroleo scored the music and background score. The film is bankrolled by Abhishek Pictures and RT Team Works. The film is hitting the screens today. Here is the review of Ravanasura:

Release date: 7 April 2023

Director : Sudheer Varma

Music director: Harshavardhan Rameshwar

Bheems Ceciroleo

Cinematography : Vijay Kartik Kannan

Producers : Abhishek Nama

