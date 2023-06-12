Ravi Teja hikes his Fee Again

Mass Maharaj Ravi Teja is not much bothered about the result of his films and he is busy signing flicks. The actor is also working without breaks and is managing to release 3 films every year. After the super success of Dhamaka and Waltair Veerayya, Ravi Teja tested his luck with Ravanasura and the film bombed badly at the box-office. The actor hiked his fee in the recent months and he now hiked his fee once again apart from sharing the profits in each film.

Ravi Teja is now charging Rs 25 crores for his new film. Colour Photo fame Sandeep Raj impressed Ravi Teja and the actor gave his nod. People Media Factory is on board to produce this prestigious which is also a multi-starrer. The production house made huge profits with Ravi Teja’s Dhamaka and they agreed to pay Rs 25 crores for Ravi Teja for Sandeep Raj’s film. There are talks that Sharwanand will be seen in the other lead role in this untitled multi-starrer. More details about the film will be announced officially very soon.