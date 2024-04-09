Ravi Teja to deliver a mass comic caper for Sankranti

Ravi Teja fans have been missing his style of comedy entertainers that appease all sections of audiences, alike. He has been experimenting far too much and fans are waiting for him to make another typical entertainer in his style.

He has decided to fulfil their wish with his landmark 75th film.

Makers have announced #RT75 on the occasion of Ugadi and stated that it will be a special Dawath for Sankranti 2025.

Poster design has been unique and revealed the character name, “Lakshman Bheri” with a touch of typical Ravi Teja’s style and signature attitude. Bhanu Bhogavarapu is directing the film and Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, respectively, are producing the film.

Srikara Studios is presenting it.

Bheems Ceciroleo is composing music for the film while Karthik Ghattamaneni is handling cinematography. More details will be revealed soon by the makers.