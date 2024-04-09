Dil Raju’s calculations going wrong and wrong

Dil Raju started his career as a film distributor and went on to become one of the top producers of Telugu cinema. 2017 was his best year and his production house Sri Venkateswara Creations delivered six back-to-back hits in a year which never happened for any production house. But things have changed from 2018. His production house produced 16 films in the last six years and F2, Vakeel Saab, Balagam are the successful ones. F3 and Hello Guru Prema Kosame ended up as decent films. Nani’s V had a direct digital release and it bagged mixed reviews. Thank You and Shaakuntalam are biggest flops in the careers of Naga Chaitanya and Samantha respectively.

Films like Srinivasa Kalyanam, Jaanu, Varisu, Shaakuntalam and Family Star carried good expectations but they ended up as flops. Dil Raju also launched his nephew Ashish with Rowdy Boys but the film ended up as a below average fare. Ashish’s second film Selfish is kept on hold due to undisclosed reasons. Dil Raju who has been involved in making and scripting, has delivered back-to-back flops over these six years. Despite huge promotions, Family Star failed to get decent opening numbers and the film fell flat.

Dil Raju has survived big because of his distribution network. He distributed some of the biggest hits in the recent years. But when it comes to producing successful films, Dil Raju is left behind. It’s high time for him to recollect and reinvent himself before delivering more flops. Ram Charan’s Game Changer, Nithiin’s Thammudu and Venkatesh’s untitled film are in the making for now.