Devara Part 1: NTR raises hype with his promise

NTR’s most awaited pan-Indian project, ‘Devara,’ directed by Koratala Siva, is being eagerly awaited by the fans. Janhvi Kapoor is the heroine, while Saif Ali Khan will be seen as Bhaira in this movie. Touted as one of the biggest Indian films of 2024, the film has got the cinephiles excited with each passing day and updates.

NTR, beloved by fans as the Man of Masses, attended the success meet of Tillu Square at Shilpakala Vedika, offering his congratulations to the team. He also piqued interest in his upcoming film “Devara” by discussing its themes centered around ‘Fear’.

Additionally, he addressed the fans’ disappointment over the film’s delay, confidently stating, “Though Devara is delayed, I might be over-talking this, but you’ll be proud and you will raise your collars when you see the film on big screens.”

Kalyan Ram presents this movie under ‘NTR Arts’ while Sudhakar Mikkilineni and Kosaraju Harikrishna are the producers. NTR Arts and Yuvasudha arts banrkolling the film. The film also stars Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko and others in key roles. Anirudh Ravichander scoring the music.