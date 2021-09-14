Regina Cassandra’s Nena Naa Trailer Is Creepy

Regina Cassandra’s next outing Nene Naa trailer has been released today and it is creepy and chilling with interesting periodic storyline. Directed by Caarthick Raju, the two-minute glimpse takes the viewers on a gripping ride and presents Regina in two different avatars. One is that of an archeology officer who is part of a team to crack a murder mystery and the other is that of a ghost.

Apparently, series of incidents lead to a conclusion of similarities with incidents took place 100 years ago. Regina was a queen back then and we see full of action blocks. Regina delivers a power-packed performance in both her characters.

Cinematography and background score are the other major advantages of the trailer. Produced by Apple Tree Studios, Nene Naa is in final phase of post-production. The film is a bilingual to be released in Telugu and Tamil.