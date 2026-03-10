x
Release Date Confusion among Biggies

Published on March 10, 2026 by sankar

Release Date Confusion among Biggies

The trend has changed over the years and the filmmakers are now locking their release dates in advance to avoid clashes and take the advantage of holiday season. Most of the biggies are heading for a pan-Indian release and with the involvement of multiple players, the producers are finalizing and announcing the release dates in advance. But for some of the upcoming biggies involving Telugu actors, the dates are yet to be finalized and they are yet to be announced. Here is the list:

Vishwambara: Megastar Chiranjeevi’s socio-fantasy attempt Vishwambara is delayed by a year and a half due to various reasons. There are strong talks that the film will release this year but the holiday seasons are packed already. The team is keen to release the film in July and an announcement is expected for Ugadi. Till the official announcement is made, the confusion among the fans will not be cleared. Vishwambara is the costliest film in Chiranjeevi’s career.

Dragon: NTR and Prashanth Neel’s upcoming film titled Dragon is announced for June release but the shoot is delayed. The weight loss of NTR and his lean look kept his fans worried and the shoot is happening at a slow pace. There are huge gaps between the schedules. The Jordan schedule of the film got completed and the new schedule will commence in RFC soon. For now, there is no update on the release of Dragon and it is unclear if it releases this year or in 2027.

Fauzi: After The Raja Saab ended up as a disaster, Prabhas fans are anxious and eager about Fauzi, a periodic drama directed by Hanu Raghavapudi. There are reports that the film releases for Dasara and an official announcement is awaited. A bunch of Telugu films are in plans to release during Dasara. The makers are yet to close the digital deal to announce the release date.

AA22: Allu Arjun and Atlee are cooking something big for the audience and the team is maintaining utmost silence about the film. Nothing from the film is known to the audience. There are strong rumors that the film releases in summer next year and an announcement is due. The first look teaser will be out on April 8th on Allu Arjun’s birthday. His fans are confident that the release date will be out with the teaser. Summer 2027 is jam-packed with several releases already.

