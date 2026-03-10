x
Home > Movie News

Back-to-back shocks for Sree Vishnu

Published on March 10, 2026 by sankar

Back-to-back shocks for Sree Vishnu

Young actor Sree Vishnu delivered a blockbuster with Single last year. He completed the shoots of Vishnu Vinyasam and Mrithyunjay. Sree Vishnu worked hard to avoid the clash between both these films and they released in a gap of a week. Vishnu Vinyasam is a comic entertainer and the film released during the last weekend of February. The film was rejected by the audience and the film even suffered to register decent openings.

Before the film entered into its second week, Mrithyunjay released on the first weekend of March. The film opened on a better note when compared to Vishnu Vinyasam. The film’s response was decent but it could not hold well. The Saturday numbers are decent but the Sunday was lost because of the T20 World Cup final match. Mrithyunjay dropped big time on Monday and the film too is heading towards a disappointment. The performance of Sree Vishnu in both these films were appreciated but the actor delivered back-to-back disappointments in a week.

