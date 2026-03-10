x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow
Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow
Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event
Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch
Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire
Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire
Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree
Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree
Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event
Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event
Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood
Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood
Samantha Stuns In Black Attire
Samantha Stuns In Black Attire
Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories
Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories
Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event
Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event
Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look
Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look
Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth
Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth
Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree
Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
Vishwak Sen Photoshoot
Vishwak Sen Photoshoot
View all stories
Home > Movie News

UBS Censor: Big Relief for Team

Published on March 10, 2026 by sankar

TRENDING

image
Dacoit Poster: Adivi Sesh’s Wounded Grit
image
Chay Mania: Vrushakarma Strikes Record Deal
image
Geetha Film Distribution releasing Deewana this summer: Intense Love Tale Loading
image
AP Government Begins Evacuation of Telugu Citizens from Gulf Amid Iran War Tensions
image
Chandrababu Pushes Tourism and Sports Projects to Boost Amaravati’s Global Identity

UBS Censor: Big Relief for Team

Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh is slated for March 19th in theatres across the globe. Pawan Kalyan has worked round the clock for two days and he completed the dubbing part. The film completed all the censor formalities and Ustaad Bhagat Singh has been issued U/A certificate. There was a big debate going on that the Censor officials may suggest a change in the film’s title. They have objected to the titles of several Telugu films recently and the makers of these films are forced to change the titles as they are left with no option.

But for Ustaad Bhagat Singh, it is a smooth sail and the film completed all the formalities without any objections. Harish Shankar and his team are now focused on the promotions. The trailer of the film is expected to be released in the next couple of days. The third single will be out today. Pawan Kalyan will promote the film for two days. Ustaad Bhagat Singh is a mass entertainer and Pawan Kalyan plays a cop. Sreeleela and Rashi Khanna are the heroines. Devi Sri Prasad composed the songs and Thaman is working on the background score. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers.

Next Collar Ey Etthara Promo From PK’s UBS: Pure Frenzy Previous Back-to-back shocks for Sree Vishnu
else

TRENDING

image
Dacoit Poster: Adivi Sesh’s Wounded Grit
image
Chay Mania: Vrushakarma Strikes Record Deal
image
Geetha Film Distribution releasing Deewana this summer: Intense Love Tale Loading

Latest

image
Dacoit Poster: Adivi Sesh’s Wounded Grit
image
Chay Mania: Vrushakarma Strikes Record Deal
image
Geetha Film Distribution releasing Deewana this summer: Intense Love Tale Loading
image
AP Government Begins Evacuation of Telugu Citizens from Gulf Amid Iran War Tensions
image
Chandrababu Pushes Tourism and Sports Projects to Boost Amaravati’s Global Identity

Most Read

image
AP Government Begins Evacuation of Telugu Citizens from Gulf Amid Iran War Tensions
image
Chandrababu Pushes Tourism and Sports Projects to Boost Amaravati’s Global Identity
image
Fuel Alert in India: Centre Invokes Emergency Laws to Prevent LPG Shortage

Related Articles

Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood Samantha Stuns In Black Attire Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event Vishwak Sen Photoshoot