UBS Censor: Big Relief for Team

Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh is slated for March 19th in theatres across the globe. Pawan Kalyan has worked round the clock for two days and he completed the dubbing part. The film completed all the censor formalities and Ustaad Bhagat Singh has been issued U/A certificate. There was a big debate going on that the Censor officials may suggest a change in the film’s title. They have objected to the titles of several Telugu films recently and the makers of these films are forced to change the titles as they are left with no option.

But for Ustaad Bhagat Singh, it is a smooth sail and the film completed all the formalities without any objections. Harish Shankar and his team are now focused on the promotions. The trailer of the film is expected to be released in the next couple of days. The third single will be out today. Pawan Kalyan will promote the film for two days. Ustaad Bhagat Singh is a mass entertainer and Pawan Kalyan plays a cop. Sreeleela and Rashi Khanna are the heroines. Devi Sri Prasad composed the songs and Thaman is working on the background score. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers.