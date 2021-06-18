Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla directed union home secretary to submit complete details within 15 days on the complaint filed by YSRCP rebel MP Raghurama Krishnam Raju on his ‘custodial torture’ by APCID in May.

RRR had issued a breach of privilege notices against Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy, AP DGP Gautam Sawang, APCID ADG, APCID SP.

The Lok Sabha Speaker’s Office finally responded on RRR notices on Friday and issued directions to union home secretary to submit a comprehensive report on custodial torture of RRR within 15 days.

The Speaker had also referred the alleged attack on the MP to the Lok Sabha Privileges Committee.

A few days ago, Raju’s wife and his son met the Speaker oand represented their grievances. They told him how the AP CID had flouted all rules and norms to file a false case and then to arrest him illegally. They also narrated how the MP was put to ‘custodial.

Raju also met the Speaker later and explained to him how third degree was invoked against him by APCID in the jail due to which he suffered severe injuries.