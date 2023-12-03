Salaar second Trailer Loading

Not everyone is happy with the trailer of Salaar as it lacked the glimpses of action. The team of Salaar is in plans to release one more trailer on December 16th and there are speculations that the trailer would have a lot of action. The action trailer would be close to three minutes and the makers will make an announcement about this soon. Salaar is in the final stages of post-production and the film is aimed for December 22nd release. Prabhas and his team will kick-start the film’s promotions very soon.

Keeping the rumors aside, Salaar theatrical and non-theatrical deals are closed for record prices. The film will also release in two parts and Prabhas will join the sets of Salaar 2 once he completes his current projects. Salaar is carrying mighty expectations. Prabhas is in plans to bounce back after a series of disappointments. Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sriya Reddy, Tinu Anand and Bobby Simha will be seen in other important roles. Hombale Films are the producers of Salaar.